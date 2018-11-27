Analyzing TSS (TSSI) and RMR Group (RMR)

TSS (OTCMKTS:TSSI) and RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) are both construction companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares TSS and RMR Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TSS 6.03% 794.46% 16.33% RMR Group 23.43% 9.97% 8.03%

Dividends

RMR Group pays an annual dividend of $1.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. TSS does not pay a dividend. RMR Group pays out 36.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Volatility and Risk

TSS has a beta of 0.9, indicating that its share price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, RMR Group has a beta of 0.69, indicating that its share price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares TSS and RMR Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TSS $18.32 million 0.88 $760,000.00 N/A N/A RMR Group $271.73 million 7.15 $42.29 million $3.79 16.45

RMR Group has higher revenue and earnings than TSS.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

18.7% of RMR Group shares are held by institutional investors. 41.5% of TSS shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.8% of RMR Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for TSS and RMR Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TSS 0 0 0 0 N/A RMR Group 0 2 0 0 2.00

RMR Group has a consensus price target of $89.00, suggesting a potential upside of 42.77%. Given RMR Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe RMR Group is more favorable than TSS.

Summary

RMR Group beats TSS on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

TSS Company Profile

TSS, Inc. provides services for the planning, design, development, maintenance, and refurbishment of mission-critical facilities and information infrastructure in the United States. It provides a single-source solution for facilities, such as data centers, operations centers, network facilities, server rooms, security operations centers, communications facilities, and the infrastructure systems. The company's services consist of technology consulting, design and engineering, project management, systems integration, systems installations, and facilities management. TSS, Inc. serves IT equipment, technology, and service companies; private sector businesses; and the government or commercial end users. The company was formerly known as Fortress International Group, Inc. and changed its name to TSS, Inc. in June 2013. TSS, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Round Rock, Texas.

RMR Group Company Profile

The RMR Group Inc., through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides business and property management services in the United States. It provides management services to its four publicly traded real estate investment trusts (REITs) and three real estate operating companies. As of September 30, 2017, the company had approximately 1,400 properties under management, which are primarily owned by its Managed Equity REITs. It also provides investment advisory services. The company was formerly known as REIT Management & Research Inc. and changed its name to The RMR Group Inc. in September 2015. The RMR Group Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

