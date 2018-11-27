Analyzing xG Technology (XGTI) and PFO Global (PFGBQ)

xG Technology (NASDAQ:XGTI) and PFO Global (OTCMKTS:PFGBQ) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

Get xG Technology alerts:

This table compares xG Technology and PFO Global’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio xG Technology $47.82 million 0.17 -$10.54 million N/A N/A PFO Global $3.40 million 0.01 -$15.66 million N/A N/A

xG Technology has higher revenue and earnings than PFO Global.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for xG Technology and PFO Global, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score xG Technology 0 1 0 0 2.00 PFO Global 0 0 0 0 N/A

xG Technology presently has a consensus target price of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 788.89%. Given xG Technology’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe xG Technology is more favorable than PFO Global.

Profitability

This table compares xG Technology and PFO Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets xG Technology -59.22% -117.24% -47.50% PFO Global N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

2.4% of xG Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 9.1% of xG Technology shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

xG Technology has a beta of -0.41, suggesting that its share price is 141% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PFO Global has a beta of -0.43, suggesting that its share price is 143% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

xG Technology beats PFO Global on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About xG Technology

xG Technology, Inc. designs, develops, and delivers advanced wireless communications solutions in North America, Europe, South America, Asia, and rest of world. Its business lines include the brands of Integrated Microwave Technologies LLC (IMT) and Vislink Communication Systems (VCS). IMT develops, manufactures, and sells microwave communications equipment utilizing COFDM (Coded Orthogonal Frequency Division Multiplexing) technology, a transmission technique that combines encoding technology with OFDM (Orthogonal Frequency Division Multiplexing) modulation to provide the low latency and high image clarity required for real-time live broadcasting video transmissions. The company develops integrated solutions that deliver video footage captured from aerial and ground-based sources to fixed and mobile receiver locations. VCS designs and manufactures products encompassing microwave radio components, satellite communication, cellular and wireless camera systems, and associated amplifier items for broadcast and media, law enforcement, public safety, and surveillance markets. It provides broadcast communication links for the collection of live news and sports and entertainment events for national broadcasters, multi-channel broadcasters, network owners and station groups, sports and live broadcasters, and hosted service providers; and secure video communications and mission-critical solutions for law enforcement, defense, and homeland security applications. The company markets its products through sales channels, including direct-to-end customer sales, network group sales, reseller/integrators, and original equipment manufacturers. xG Technology, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Sarasota, Florida.

About PFO Global

PFO Global, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells prescription lenses, finished eyewear, and vision technologies for optometrist's marketplace worldwide. It offers SmartCalc, a proprietary software used to manufacture digital lens designs; and SmartEyewear, a business-to-business online ordering software system, which allows eye care providers to provide various information for patient's eyewear package and unique use. The company also distributes distortion free polycarbonate lenses under the Resolution brand name. Its customers include opticians and optometrists for ophthalmic lenses and complete eyewear; and prescription laboratories for lenses. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. PFO Global, Inc. is a subsidiary of Carpathian Resources Ltd.

Receive News & Ratings for xG Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for xG Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.