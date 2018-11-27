Anaplan (PLAN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 28th. Analysts expect Anaplan to post earnings of ($0.19) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

PLAN opened at $22.40 on Tuesday. Anaplan has a fifty-two week low of $20.37 and a fifty-two week high of $27.30.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Anaplan in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. They set an “inline” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Anaplan in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of Anaplan in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of Anaplan in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Anaplan in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.33.

In related news, insider David Ying Xian Chung bought 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $61,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Sandesh Kaveripatnam bought 1,104,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $18,784,983.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 1,118,599 shares of company stock worth $19,088,283.

Anaplan Company Profile

Anaplan, Inc provides a cloud-based connected planning platform Its platform unites traditionally distinct or disconnected database structures, including relational, columnar, and online analytical processing with in-memory data storage and calculation that is used in various lines of business, such as finance, sales, supply chain, marketing, human resources, and operations.

