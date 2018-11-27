Animation Vision Cash (AVH) Tops 1-Day Volume of $146,427.00

Animation Vision Cash (CURRENCY:AVH) traded down 8.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 27th. During the last seven days, Animation Vision Cash has traded 30.6% lower against the US dollar. One Animation Vision Cash token can currently be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges including CoinTiger and HitBTC. Animation Vision Cash has a market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $146,427.00 worth of Animation Vision Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Animation Vision Cash

Animation Vision Cash’s launch date was January 20th, 2018. Animation Vision Cash’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Animation Vision Cash’s official Twitter account is @AvHcommunity. The official website for Animation Vision Cash is www.av.cash.

Animation Vision Cash Token Trading

Animation Vision Cash can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and CoinTiger. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Animation Vision Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Animation Vision Cash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Animation Vision Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

