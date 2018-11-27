Anoncoin (ANC) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $4,140.00

Anoncoin (CURRENCY:ANC) traded up 48.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 27th. During the last seven days, Anoncoin has traded 2.5% lower against the dollar. One Anoncoin coin can currently be bought for about $1.35 or 0.00036475 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Anoncoin has a market capitalization of $2.85 million and $4,140.00 worth of Anoncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Footy Cash (XFT) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004315 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000246 BTC.

WorldCoin (WDC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Creativecoin (CREA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000349 BTC.

BunnyCoin (BUN) traded down 27.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000266 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded down 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitmark (BTM) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000529 BTC.

GlobalCoin (GLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000040 BTC.

CampusCoin (CMPCO) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Anoncoin Profile

ANC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. Anoncoin’s total supply is 2,110,317 coins. Anoncoin’s official Twitter account is @AnoncoinProject. The official website for Anoncoin is anoncoin.net. The Reddit community for Anoncoin is /r/Anoncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Anoncoin Coin Trading

Anoncoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: FreiExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anoncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Anoncoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Anoncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

