Apollo Tactical Income Fund (AIF) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $14.50

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc (NYSE:AIF) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $14.50 and last traded at $14.51, with a volume of 1798 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.59.

Separately, Scotiabank reissued an “average” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund in a research report on Friday, November 9th.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.107 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 14th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.90%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in Apollo Tactical Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $135,000. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd purchased a new stake in Apollo Tactical Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $162,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Apollo Tactical Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $163,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund by 47.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 6,650 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund by 123.1% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 24,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 13,688 shares during the period.

About Apollo Tactical Income Fund (NYSE:AIF)

