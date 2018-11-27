AppFolio (APPF) Upgraded to Hold by BidaskClub

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

Several other analysts also recently commented on APPF. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AppFolio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of AppFolio from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of AppFolio from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.50.

Get AppFolio alerts:

Shares of APPF stock opened at $58.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 208.25 and a beta of 1.41. AppFolio has a one year low of $37.56 and a one year high of $91.49.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 29th. The software maker reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $50.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.72 million. AppFolio had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 20.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that AppFolio will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AppFolio news, Director William R. Rauth III sold 20,000 shares of AppFolio stock in a transaction on Monday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.40, for a total value of $1,268,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,268,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathan Walker sold 30,000 shares of AppFolio stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.03, for a total transaction of $2,190,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,190,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 41.96% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ibex Investors LLC bought a new stake in AppFolio in the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in AppFolio in the 3rd quarter valued at $227,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new stake in AppFolio in the 3rd quarter valued at $258,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC bought a new stake in AppFolio in the 3rd quarter valued at $262,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in AppFolio by 3,961.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,061 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 3,961 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.12% of the company’s stock.

AppFolio Company Profile

AppFolio, Inc provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for small and medium-sized businesses in the property management and legal industries. It offers AppFolio Property Manager, a cloud-based software solution for the real estate market that provides property managers of various sizes and tools and services designed to streamline their property management businesses, such as posting and tracking vacancies, leasing vacant properties, and accounting, as well as facilitating tenant, owner, and vendor communications.

Read More: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for AppFolio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppFolio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.