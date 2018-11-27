Applied Materials (AMAT) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Applied Materials (NASDAQ: AMAT) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

11/21/2018 – Applied Materials was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

11/20/2018 – Applied Materials had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc from $62.00 to $47.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/20/2018 – Applied Materials had its price target lowered by analysts at Imperial Capital from $62.00 to $47.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/16/2018 – Applied Materials had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $43.00 to $38.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

11/16/2018 – Applied Materials had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at KeyCorp. They now have a $56.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $71.00.

11/16/2018 – Applied Materials had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $63.00 to $54.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/16/2018 – Applied Materials had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $73.00 to $59.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/16/2018 – Applied Materials had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $60.00 to $45.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/16/2018 – Applied Materials had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $43.00 to $39.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/16/2018 – Applied Materials had its price target lowered by analysts at B. Riley from $36.00 to $33.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/16/2018 – Applied Materials was downgraded by analysts at Summit Insights from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/16/2018 – Applied Materials had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from $43.00 to $37.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

11/16/2018 – Applied Materials was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/16/2018 – Applied Materials had its price target lowered by analysts at Craig Hallum from $65.00 to $44.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/16/2018 – Applied Materials had its price target lowered by analysts at DA Davidson to $55.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/14/2018 – Applied Materials was given a new $63.00 price target on by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/12/2018 – Applied Materials had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Zacks Investment Research. According to Zacks, “Applied Materials’ inflection-focused innovation strategy continues to be the primary growth driver. Further, technological advancements in semiconductor and display areas remain major positives. Additionally, robust 3D NAND, DRAM and patterning equipments are supporting the company in gaining momentum in the market. Moreover, the company remains confident on the growing investments from Chinese domestic manufacturers. We believe the emerging technologies and rising demand for Mobile OLEDs and large screen televisions will continue to drive its top-line growth. Estimates have been stable lately ahead of the company’s Q4 earnings release. The company has positive record of earnings surprises in recent quarters. However, high fixed cost structure and customer concentration remain concerns. Notably, the stock has underperformed the industry it belongs to on a year-to-date basis.”

11/2/2018 – Applied Materials was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

10/29/2018 – Applied Materials was downgraded by analysts at B. Riley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $36.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $63.00.

10/23/2018 – Applied Materials had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares Inc. They now have a $38.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $60.00.

10/23/2018 – Applied Materials was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating.

10/17/2018 – Applied Materials was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Applied Materials shares have underperformed the industry it belongs to in the past year. High fixed cost structure and customer concentration remain concerns. However, the company’s inflection-focused innovation strategy continued to be the primary growth driver. Further, technological advancements in semiconductor and display areas remain major positives. Additionally, robust 3D NAND, DRAM and patterning equipments are supporting the company in gaining momentum in the market. Moreover, the company remains confident on the growing investments from Chinese domestic manufacturers. We believe the emerging technologies and rising demand for Mobile OLEDs and large screen televisions will continue to drive its top-line growth.”

10/3/2018 – Applied Materials had its price target lowered by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares Inc from $65.00 to $60.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

10/1/2018 – Applied Materials had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a $43.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $58.00.

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT opened at $36.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market cap of $34.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.09, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.60. Applied Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.53 and a twelve month high of $62.40.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 62.56% and a net margin of 19.20%. Research analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 21st. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.98%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Management Associates NY bought a new stake in Applied Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at $280,000. Credit Agricole S A raised its position in Applied Materials by 5,016.8% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 24,100 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 23,629 shares in the last quarter. American Money Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. American Money Management LLC now owns 21,660 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 3,495 shares during the period. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at $162,000. Finally, Quattro Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,088,000. 78.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

