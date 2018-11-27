APR Coin Hits Market Capitalization of $172,620.00 (APR)

APR Coin (CURRENCY:APR) traded 9.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 27th. Over the last week, APR Coin has traded 57% lower against the U.S. dollar. One APR Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0343 or 0.00000913 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, TOPBTC, BiteBTC and CoinExchange. APR Coin has a total market capitalization of $172,620.00 and approximately $9,016.00 worth of APR Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get APR Coin alerts:

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 64% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000596 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded down 36.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00006562 BTC.

C2C System (C2C) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Blocknode (BND) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000036 BTC.

BitF (BITF) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000399 BTC.

Mero (MERO) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000022 BTC.

About APR Coin

APR Coin (APR) is a coin. APR Coin’s total supply is 5,039,550 coins. APR Coin’s official Twitter account is @aprcoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for APR Coin is www.apr-coin.com. The Reddit community for APR Coin is /r/APRCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling APR Coin

APR Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC, CoinExchange, CryptoBridge and TOPBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as APR Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire APR Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase APR Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for APR Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for APR Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.