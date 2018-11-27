Aptose Biosciences (APTO) Given a $9.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright set a $9.00 price target on Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) in a research report released on Monday. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

APTO has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aptose Biosciences from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 13th. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a research note on Friday, November 16th. They set a buy rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $5.63.

Shares of NASDAQ APTO opened at $2.18 on Monday. Aptose Biosciences has a 12-month low of $1.68 and a 12-month high of $4.55. The stock has a market cap of $83.11 million, a P/E ratio of -4.19 and a beta of 1.94.

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.03. As a group, equities analysts expect that Aptose Biosciences will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 18.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 426,987 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 65,516 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 1,130.9% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 183,401 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 168,501 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aptose Biosciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Finally, DRW Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 519.5% during the second quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 123,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 103,900 shares in the last quarter. 2.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aptose Biosciences Company Profile

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

