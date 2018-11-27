Aquestive Therapeutics Inc (AQST) Insider Alexander Mark Schobel Buys 1,000 Shares

Aquestive Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AQST) insider Alexander Mark Schobel bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.25 per share, for a total transaction of $10,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Shares of NASDAQ AQST opened at $10.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 3.42. Aquestive Therapeutics Inc has a twelve month low of $9.45 and a twelve month high of $20.70.
Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $13.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.75 million. Equities research analysts expect that Aquestive Therapeutics Inc will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several research firms recently issued reports on AQST. Wedbush set a $34.00 target price on Aquestive Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Aquestive Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 20th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $24.00 target price on Aquestive Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aquestive Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. Finally, JMP Securities initiated coverage on Aquestive Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.00.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AQST. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in Aquestive Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $5,305,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Aquestive Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $464,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Aquestive Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $2,545,000. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new position in Aquestive Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $239,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in Aquestive Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $14,323,000. 8.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Aquestive Therapeutics
Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various products to address unmet medical needs. Its products are developed using its PharmFilm technology. The company's marketed products include Suboxone, a sublingual film formulation of buprenorphine and naloxone for the treatment of opioid dependence; and Zuplenz, an oral soluble film formulation of ondansetron antagonist for the treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy and post-operative recovery.
