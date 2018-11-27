Aquestive Therapeutics Inc (AQST) Insider Alexander Mark Schobel Buys 1,000 Shares

Aquestive Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AQST) insider Alexander Mark Schobel bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.25 per share, for a total transaction of $10,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ AQST opened at $10.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 3.42. Aquestive Therapeutics Inc has a twelve month low of $9.45 and a twelve month high of $20.70.

Get Aquestive Therapeutics alerts:

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $13.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.75 million. Equities research analysts expect that Aquestive Therapeutics Inc will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AQST. Wedbush set a $34.00 target price on Aquestive Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Aquestive Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 20th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $24.00 target price on Aquestive Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aquestive Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. Finally, JMP Securities initiated coverage on Aquestive Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AQST. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in Aquestive Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $5,305,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Aquestive Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $464,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Aquestive Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $2,545,000. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new position in Aquestive Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $239,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in Aquestive Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $14,323,000. 8.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Aquestive Therapeutics Inc (AQST) Insider Alexander Mark Schobel Buys 1,000 Shares” was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US & international copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/27/aquestive-therapeutics-inc-aqst-insider-alexander-mark-schobel-buys-1000-shares.html.

About Aquestive Therapeutics

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various products to address unmet medical needs. Its products are developed using its PharmFilm technology. The company's marketed products include Suboxone, a sublingual film formulation of buprenorphine and naloxone for the treatment of opioid dependence; and Zuplenz, an oral soluble film formulation of ondansetron antagonist for the treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy and post-operative recovery.

Recommended Story: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Aquestive Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aquestive Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.