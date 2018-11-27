ARBITRAGE (ARB) Trading Down 43.5% Over Last 7 Days

ARBITRAGE (CURRENCY:ARB) traded down 10.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 26th. One ARBITRAGE token can now be purchased for approximately $3.26 or 0.00086014 BTC on exchanges. ARBITRAGE has a total market capitalization of $14.22 million and approximately $28,002.00 worth of ARBITRAGE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ARBITRAGE has traded 43.5% lower against the dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

ARBITRAGE Profile

ARBITRAGE (CRYPTO:ARB) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on May 8th, 2015. ARBITRAGE’s total supply is 8,761,815 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,359,122 tokens. ARBITRAGE’s official website is www.arbitraging.co. ARBITRAGE’s official Twitter account is @get_ARbit.

ARBITRAGE Token Trading

ARBITRAGE can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ARBITRAGE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ARBITRAGE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ARBITRAGE using one of the exchanges listed above.

