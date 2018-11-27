Ashanti Gold (AGZ) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.05

Ashanti Gold Corp (CVE:AGZ) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 9000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

Ashanti Gold Company Profile (CVE:AGZ)

Ashanti Gold Corp. engages in the exploration and development of gold and other mineral properties. The company holds an option to earn a 67.5% net interest in the Anumso project, which includes a 29.63 square kilometer mining lease; and 100% interest in the Ashanti Belt project consisting of 3 licenses covering a total area of approximately 68 square kilometers located in Ashanti Belt in Ghana.

