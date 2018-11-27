Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C Trims Holdings in Accenture Plc (ACN)

Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C trimmed its stake in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 4.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 353,644 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 15,759 shares during the period. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C’s holdings in Accenture were worth $60,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ACN. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Accenture by 115,500.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,222,554 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,739,880,000 after purchasing an additional 10,213,711 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Accenture in the second quarter worth $270,434,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Accenture by 2.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,175,666 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,063,106,000 after purchasing an additional 826,900 shares during the period. Findlay Park Partners LLP grew its holdings in Accenture by 18.3% in the second quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 3,384,829 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $553,724,000 after purchasing an additional 524,190 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 13.6% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,887,804 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $636,010,000 after buying an additional 466,745 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.18% of the company’s stock.
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Accenture and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Accenture to $178.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 1st. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 20th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Accenture to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, September 27th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $163.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $177.02.
Accenture stock opened at $158.40 on Tuesday. Accenture Plc has a fifty-two week low of $145.23 and a fifty-two week high of $175.64. The stock has a market cap of $104.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.50, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.01.
Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. Accenture had a net margin of 9.76% and a return on equity of 41.92%. The business had revenue of $10.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Accenture Plc will post 7.21 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently declared a semiannual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 18th were issued a dividend of $1.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 17th. This is a boost from Accenture’s previous semiannual dividend of $1.21. This represents a yield of 1.68%. Accenture’s payout ratio is 43.32%.
In other Accenture news, CEO Pierre Nanterme sold 30,117 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.45, for a total value of $5,223,793.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Richard Lumb sold 2,000 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.51, for a total transaction of $327,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 126,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,619,265.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 78,717 shares of company stock worth $13,041,890. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Accenture Profile
Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, and enhance business results through industry-specific solutions for communications, media, and high tech industries, as well as for software platforms.
