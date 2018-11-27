Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C Trims Holdings in Accenture Plc (ACN)

Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C trimmed its stake in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 4.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 353,644 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 15,759 shares during the period. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C’s holdings in Accenture were worth $60,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ACN. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Accenture by 115,500.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,222,554 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,739,880,000 after purchasing an additional 10,213,711 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Accenture in the second quarter worth $270,434,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Accenture by 2.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,175,666 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,063,106,000 after purchasing an additional 826,900 shares during the period. Findlay Park Partners LLP grew its holdings in Accenture by 18.3% in the second quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 3,384,829 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $553,724,000 after purchasing an additional 524,190 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 13.6% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,887,804 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $636,010,000 after buying an additional 466,745 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Accenture and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Accenture to $178.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 1st. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 20th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Accenture to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, September 27th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $163.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $177.02.

Accenture stock opened at $158.40 on Tuesday. Accenture Plc has a fifty-two week low of $145.23 and a fifty-two week high of $175.64. The stock has a market cap of $104.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.50, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.01.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. Accenture had a net margin of 9.76% and a return on equity of 41.92%. The business had revenue of $10.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Accenture Plc will post 7.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a semiannual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 18th were issued a dividend of $1.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 17th. This is a boost from Accenture’s previous semiannual dividend of $1.21. This represents a yield of 1.68%. Accenture’s payout ratio is 43.32%.

In other Accenture news, CEO Pierre Nanterme sold 30,117 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.45, for a total value of $5,223,793.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Richard Lumb sold 2,000 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.51, for a total transaction of $327,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 126,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,619,265.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 78,717 shares of company stock worth $13,041,890. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This report was published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/27/atlanta-capital-management-co-l-l-c-trims-holdings-in-accenture-plc-acn.html.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, and enhance business results through industry-specific solutions for communications, media, and high tech industries, as well as for software platforms.

See Also: Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.