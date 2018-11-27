Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc (ACBI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.27 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:ACBI) to report earnings per share of $0.27 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Atlantic Capital Bancshares’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.28 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.25. Atlantic Capital Bancshares reported earnings of $0.08 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 237.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Atlantic Capital Bancshares will report full-year earnings of $1.01 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.03. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.29 to $1.34. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Atlantic Capital Bancshares.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $25.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.92 million. Atlantic Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 3.55% and a return on equity of 6.95%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. TheStreet cut shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 30th. ValuEngine cut shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.40.

Shares of ACBI stock opened at $18.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $469.42 million, a PE ratio of 21.66, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.77. Atlantic Capital Bancshares has a twelve month low of $14.44 and a twelve month high of $21.60.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 5.7% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 55,160 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $998,000 after buying an additional 2,977 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 1.8% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 255,314 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,017,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 14.9% in the third quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 35,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 4,540 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 25.4% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 23,695 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 4,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Atlantic Capital Bancshares in the second quarter valued at about $102,000. 85.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares Company Profile

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Atlantic Capital Bank, N.A. that provides commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company offers NOW, money market, savings, checking, time, Internet and brokered, and demand deposits; working capital and equipment loans, loans supported by owner-occupied real estate, revolving lines of credit, term loans, letters of credit, installment and term loans, and home equity lines of credit; residential mortgage loans; and commercial real estate loans, including secured construction loans, secured mini-permanent loans, and secured or unsecured lines of credit.

