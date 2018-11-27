Aurubis (NDA) PT Set at €51.00 by Independent Research

Aurubis (ETR:NDA) received a €51.00 ($59.30) price objective from equities researchers at Independent Research in a research note issued on Tuesday. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Independent Research’s price objective points to a potential upside of 16.17% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on NDA. Baader Bank set a €74.00 ($86.05) price objective on Aurubis and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Warburg Research set a €90.00 ($104.65) price objective on Aurubis and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €82.00 ($95.35) price objective on Aurubis and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Aurubis in a research note on Monday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €55.00 ($63.95) price objective on Aurubis and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Aurubis has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €68.54 ($79.69).

Shares of NDA opened at €43.90 ($51.05) on Tuesday. Aurubis has a 12-month low of €56.64 ($65.86) and a 12-month high of €86.80 ($100.93).

Aurubis Company Profile

Aurubis AG provides non-ferrous metals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Metal Refining & Processing and Flat Rolled Products. It produces continuous cast, directly cast, and oxygen-free copper rods, as well as various drawn products; shapes in round and square cross-sections, and various dimensions under the AURUBIS SHAPES brand; and copper-based architectural products and services for the building and construction industry, such as flat copper sheets, prefabricated systems for facades, roofs, and rainwater systems.

