Autoliv (ALV) Upgraded to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Monday.

ALV has been the subject of several other reports. Evercore ISI cut shares of Autoliv to a hold rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Daiwa Capital Markets set a $89.00 price objective on shares of Autoliv and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Autoliv and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Autoliv from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, October 1st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Autoliv from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $112.00.

Autoliv stock opened at $90.81 on Monday. Autoliv has a 12-month low of $75.99 and a 12-month high of $115.37. The stock has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 26th. The auto parts company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.23). Autoliv had a return on equity of 20.06% and a net margin of 3.52%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.64 earnings per share. Autoliv’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Autoliv will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 21st. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.69%.

In other Autoliv news, Director Jan Carlson sold 42,589 shares of Autoliv stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.53, for a total transaction of $3,812,993.17. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 53,579 shares in the company, valued at $4,796,927.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 11.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,616,434 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $140,114,000 after purchasing an additional 164,737 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 30.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 214,137 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $18,562,000 after purchasing an additional 50,179 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 8.9% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 439,564 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $38,101,000 after purchasing an additional 36,052 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 85.4% in the third quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 5,837 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 2,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 33.9% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 85,584 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $7,419,000 after purchasing an additional 21,659 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.08% of the company’s stock.

About Autoliv

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Passive Safety and Electronics. It offers modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, battery cable cutters, pedestrian protection systems, and child seats.

