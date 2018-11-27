Automatic Data Processing (ADP) Shares Bought by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 199.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 84,305 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,141 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $12,701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADP. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 2nd quarter valued at about $982,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 2nd quarter valued at $582,000. Kaizen Advisory LLC raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 149.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 76.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 3,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horan Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 2nd quarter worth $649,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.88% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Don Mcguire sold 1,140 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.78, for a total transaction of $166,189.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $944,071.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 101,620 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.46, for a total transaction of $14,984,885.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 199,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,404,261.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 179,767 shares of company stock worth $26,396,593 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

ADP traded up $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $144.82. 10,046 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,326,564. Automatic Data Processing has a twelve month low of $107.61 and a twelve month high of $153.51. The company has a market cap of $61.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.09. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 50.96%. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. This is a boost from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is 63.45%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ADP shares. Argus lifted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 13th. BidaskClub downgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Guggenheim began coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Monday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a report on Monday, October 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.19.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

