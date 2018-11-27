AutoZone (AZO) Given a $940.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank set a $940.00 target price on AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on AZO. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of AutoZone from $760.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. Wedbush set a $870.00 target price on shares of AutoZone and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. Stephens upgraded shares of AutoZone from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $875.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. MED upgraded shares of AutoZone from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $675.00 to $805.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Argus dropped their target price on shares of AutoZone to $820.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $804.48.

Get AutoZone alerts:

Shares of NYSE AZO opened at $820.00 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.15 billion, a PE ratio of 16.29, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.89. AutoZone has a 52-week low of $590.76 and a 52-week high of $842.10.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 18th. The company reported $18.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $17.92 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.60 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 11.92% and a negative return on equity of 99.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $15.27 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that AutoZone will post 57.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AutoZone announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, September 26th that allows the company to buyback $1.25 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 6.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other AutoZone news, VP Charles Pleas III sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $759.85, for a total transaction of $7,218,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 13,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,533,040.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman William C. Rhodes III sold 23,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $780.06, for a total transaction of $18,487,422.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 37,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,578,315.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,487 shares of company stock valued at $46,667,608 in the last 90 days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in AutoZone by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,034,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,578,202,000 after purchasing an additional 84,961 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in AutoZone by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,870,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,450,879,000 after purchasing an additional 11,896 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in AutoZone by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,353,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,105,000 after purchasing an additional 39,048 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in AutoZone by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 878,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,287,000 after purchasing an additional 54,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in AutoZone by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 615,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,757,000 after purchasing an additional 13,890 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

About AutoZone

AutoZone Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, carburetors, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

See Also: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.