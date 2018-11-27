AvalonBay Communities Inc (AVB) Holdings Reduced by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. trimmed its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 50,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,978 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $9,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 52,704.5% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 11,617 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,104,000 after buying an additional 11,595 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 3.1% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 452,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,977,000 after buying an additional 13,684 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 367.0% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 34,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,394,000 after purchasing an additional 27,050 shares during the period. Amica Retiree Medical Trust boosted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 21.7% during the third quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust now owns 3,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the period. Finally, Amica Pension Fund Board of Trustees boosted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 21.8% during the third quarter. Amica Pension Fund Board of Trustees now owns 22,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,989,000 after purchasing an additional 3,937 shares during the period. 93.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AVB shares. ValuEngine raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. They set a “sector perform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $186.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 5th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $196.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $188.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $192.41.

Shares of AVB stock traded down $0.33 on Tuesday, hitting $186.06. The stock had a trading volume of 1,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 556,970. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $25.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.64, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.38. AvalonBay Communities Inc has a one year low of $152.65 and a one year high of $188.60.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.26 by ($0.87). The firm had revenue of $575.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $573.87 million. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 36.54% and a return on equity of 7.96%. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that AvalonBay Communities Inc will post 8.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 31st will be issued a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 28th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is currently 68.21%.

In other AvalonBay Communities news, EVP Edward M. Schulman sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.76, for a total value of $257,264.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP William M. Mclaughlin sold 23,302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.87, for a total transaction of $4,354,444.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,082 shares of company stock valued at $5,602,722 over the last 90 days. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About AvalonBay Communities

As of June 30, 2018, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 287 apartment communities containing 84,043 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 19 communities were under development and 16 communities were under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas primarily in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and the Northern and Southern California regions of the United States.

