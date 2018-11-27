Aviva PLC Has $59.69 Million Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (UPS)

Aviva PLC raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 40.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 511,236 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 148,470 shares during the period. Aviva PLC owned approximately 0.06% of United Parcel Service worth $59,687,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in United Parcel Service by 118.8% during the second quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,105 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC increased its position in United Parcel Service by 845.8% during the second quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 1,135 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the third quarter valued at $121,000. Country Trust Bank increased its position in United Parcel Service by 78.4% during the second quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 1,215 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ELM Advisors LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the third quarter valued at $140,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on UPS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $132.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 12th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $128.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $119.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. United Parcel Service presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.66.

Shares of UPS opened at $110.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $93.39 billion, a PE ratio of 18.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.14. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.45 and a 12-month high of $135.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.43.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 7.68% and a return on equity of 307.54%. The company had revenue of $17.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 5th. Investors of record on Monday, November 19th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 16th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.57%.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

