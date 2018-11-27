Aviva PLC Lowers Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (BKNG)

Aviva PLC lessened its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,044 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,353 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $53,655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 72.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 152 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 184.5% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 165 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 537 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 811 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,688,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, First National Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 1,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,747,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $1,802.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.41. The stock has a market cap of $81.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.22. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,690.34 and a 12-month high of $2,228.99.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $37.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $38.37 by ($0.59). The business had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.81 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 26.87% and a net margin of 19.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $34.43 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 89.57 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. DA Davidson set a $2,000.00 price target on Booking and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $2,160.00 price target (up previously from $1,970.00) on shares of Booking in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Booking to $2,425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. Wedbush set a $2,500.00 price target on Booking and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $2,240.00 price target (up previously from $2,100.00) on shares of Booking in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,159.87.

In related news, CEO Gillian Tans sold 293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,872.01, for a total transaction of $548,498.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 883 shares of company stock valued at $1,646,347 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

