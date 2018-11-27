Aviva PLC Sells 40,682 Shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD)

Aviva PLC cut its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,206,360 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 40,682 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $72,944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 49.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 4,117 shares of the bank’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 1,371 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 33,424 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,934,000 after buying an additional 7,617 shares during the period. BTIM Corp. increased its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. BTIM Corp. now owns 21,124 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,222,000 after buying an additional 2,594 shares during the period. ARP Americas LP acquired a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,272 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,099,000 after buying an additional 4,360 shares during the period. 47.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Toronto-Dominion Bank stock opened at $54.13 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12 month low of $52.83 and a 12 month high of $62.00. The company has a market capitalization of $98.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.01.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 30th. The bank reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.43. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 21.82%. The business had revenue of $7.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.51 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 10th were given a $0.5144 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 9th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.06%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TD shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 9th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a report on Thursday, November 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a report on Friday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.67.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to small, medium, and large businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; investing, advice-based, and asset management services to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

