Axa Has $45.12 Million Position in CVS Health Corp (CVS)

Axa increased its position in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 573,163 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,642 shares during the quarter. Axa owned about 0.06% of CVS Health worth $45,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Adviser Investments LLC grew its holdings in CVS Health by 43.3% during the 2nd quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 2,993 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Guild Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in CVS Health during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,764,000. Keystone Financial Planning Inc. grew its holdings in CVS Health by 44.5% during the 2nd quarter. Keystone Financial Planning Inc. now owns 59,038 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,799,000 after buying an additional 18,176 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in CVS Health by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,332,665 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $471,857,000 after buying an additional 300,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. grew its holdings in CVS Health by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 993,394 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $63,925,000 after buying an additional 175,725 shares in the last quarter. 83.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CVS. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of CVS Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. Loop Capital set a $80.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $100.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on shares of CVS Health to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CVS Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.04.

In related news, EVP Eva C. Boratto sold 13,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.16, for a total value of $1,027,076.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,162 shares in the company, valued at $4,256,299.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 14,229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $1,166,778.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 49,074 shares of company stock valued at $3,916,575. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CVS stock opened at $77.84 on Tuesday. CVS Health Corp has a fifty-two week low of $60.14 and a fifty-two week high of $83.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.98.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.02. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.65% and a return on equity of 18.69%. The firm had revenue of $47.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. CVS Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that CVS Health Corp will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 24th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 23rd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.90%.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated pharmacy health care services. It operates through Pharmacy Services and Retail/LTC segments. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, Medicare Part D services, mail order, specialty pharmacy and infusion services, retail pharmacy network management services, prescription management systems, clinical services, disease management programs, and medical pharmacy management services.

