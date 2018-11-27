Axa Sells 4,494 Shares of Diamondback Energy Inc (FANG)

Axa trimmed its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 77,593 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 4,494 shares during the quarter. Axa owned about 0.08% of Diamondback Energy worth $10,490,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FANG. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. bought a new position in Diamondback Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $12,397,000. Cozad Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Diamondback Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,949,000. Investec Asset Management LTD bought a new position in Diamondback Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,378,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Diamondback Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,636,000. Finally, Hartline Investment Corp increased its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 19,329 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,543,000 after buying an additional 4,233 shares during the period.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on FANG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Diamondback Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Williams Capital set a $165.00 price target on shares of Diamondback Energy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Diamondback Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $171.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Diamondback Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Diamondback Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.63.

NASDAQ:FANG opened at $109.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.62 billion, a PE ratio of 20.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Diamondback Energy Inc has a twelve month low of $103.51 and a twelve month high of $140.78.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $538.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $518.32 million. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 33.63% and a return on equity of 10.75%. Diamondback Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. Analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy Inc will post 6.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 19th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 16th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.43%.

In other news, VP Russell Pantermuehl sold 2,000 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.80, for a total value of $255,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 89,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,442,189.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. Its activities are primarily focused on the Wolfcamp, Spraberry, Clearfork, Bone Spring, and Cline formations.

