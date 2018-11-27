Axovant Sciences (AXON) Stock Price Up 5.5%

Shares of Axovant Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:AXON) rose 5.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.95 and last traded at $1.92. Approximately 584,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 2,463,247 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.82.

AXON has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Axovant Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Axovant Sciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Axovant Sciences in a research note on Thursday, September 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Axovant Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Axovant Sciences in a research note on Sunday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.56.

Get Axovant Sciences alerts:

The company has a market cap of $222.55 million, a P/E ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AXON. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Axovant Sciences by 175.6% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,330,910 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after acquiring an additional 847,946 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Axovant Sciences by 60.5% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,091,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,062,000 after acquiring an additional 788,100 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Axovant Sciences by 183.1% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 495,450 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 320,450 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Axovant Sciences by 13.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,424,710 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,447,000 after acquiring an additional 169,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Axovant Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $356,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.64% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Axovant Sciences (AXON) Stock Price Up 5.5%” was originally published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/27/axovant-sciences-axon-stock-price-up-5-5.html.

Axovant Sciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:AXON)

Axovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in acquisition, development, and commercialization of therapeutics in the fields of neurology and psychiatry in the United States and the European Union. It focuses on developing AXO-Lenti-PD, an in vivo lentiviral gene therapy investigational product candidate for the one-time treatment of Parkinson's disease.

Further Reading: Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Axovant Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axovant Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.