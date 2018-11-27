B. Riley Weighs in on Southwestern Energy’s FY2018 Earnings (SWN)

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) – Analysts at B. Riley dropped their FY2018 earnings estimates for Southwestern Energy in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 21st. B. Riley analyst R. Rashid now anticipates that the energy company will post earnings per share of $1.04 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.07. B. Riley also issued estimates for Southwestern Energy’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.49 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $1.58 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.53 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $2.14 EPS.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The energy company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $951.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $889.13 million. Southwestern Energy had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 22.07%.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.75 price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research report on Friday, November 16th. Bank of America raised shares of Southwestern Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Macquarie set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Southwestern Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.78.

Southwestern Energy stock opened at $5.05 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Southwestern Energy has a 1 year low of $3.42 and a 1 year high of $6.63.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SWN. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $101,000. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $107,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 2,836.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,705 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 222.5% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 23,962 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 16,533 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 71.2% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 27,691 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 11,513 shares during the period. 98.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Jennifer N. Mccauley sold 10,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.88, for a total value of $63,798.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 30,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $181,098.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas and oil in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company focuses on the Marcellus Shale, an unconventional natural gas reservoir covering approximately 191,226 net acres in Northeast Appalachia; Marcellus Shale, Utica, and Upper Devonian unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs covering approximately 290,291 net acres in Southwest Appalachia; and the Fayetteville Shale, an unconventional natural gas reservoir covering approximately 917,842 net acres in Arkansas.

