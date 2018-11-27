Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (BW) Trading Down 5.2%

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc (NYSE:BW)’s share price fell 5.2% on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.91 and last traded at $0.92. 713,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 1,561,236 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.97.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.53.
Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 457.13% and a negative net margin of 45.90%. The company had revenue of $295.00 million during the quarter.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BW. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 280.0% during the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 760,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,809,000 after buying an additional 560,000 shares during the last quarter. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan acquired a new position in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises during the second quarter worth $341,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 203.3% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 48,212 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 32,318 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 280.0% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 180,363 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 132,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 182.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,063,985 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,533,000 after buying an additional 686,950 shares during the last quarter. 68.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW)
Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc provides fossil and renewable power generation and environmental equipment for the power and industrial markets worldwide. Its Power segment offers boiler cleaning and material handling equipment; and supercritical, subcritical, fluidized bed, chemical recovery, industrial power, package, and waste heat boilers, as well as heat recovery steam generators.
