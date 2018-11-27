Baird Financial Group Inc. Buys 715 Shares of The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. (ULTI)

Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTI) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 179,691 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned 0.58% of The Ultimate Software Group worth $57,629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ULTI. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Ultimate Software Group by 144.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 92,614 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,831,000 after acquiring an additional 54,700 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of The Ultimate Software Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $405,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of The Ultimate Software Group by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 343,204 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $88,309,000 after acquiring an additional 6,540 shares in the last quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Ultimate Software Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $433,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of The Ultimate Software Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $655,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.63% of the company’s stock.

ULTI stock opened at $251.62 on Tuesday. The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $194.80 and a 1 year high of $332.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 310.64, a P/E/G ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 1.19.

The Ultimate Software Group (NASDAQ:ULTI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.01. The Ultimate Software Group had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 4.57%. The firm had revenue of $287.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. The Ultimate Software Group’s revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub raised The Ultimate Software Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Roth Capital boosted their price target on The Ultimate Software Group from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $290.00 price target on shares of The Ultimate Software Group in a research note on Sunday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on The Ultimate Software Group from $275.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group boosted their price target on The Ultimate Software Group to $302.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Ultimate Software Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $296.38.

In related news, Director James A. Fitzpatrick, Jr. sold 494 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.20, for a total value of $131,996.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,663,716.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Gregory Swick sold 4,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.00, for a total value of $1,092,764.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,543,220. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About The Ultimate Software Group

The Ultimate Software Group, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions primarily to enterprise companies in the United States and Canada. The company's UltiPro software solution delivers the functionality businesses to manage the employee life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

