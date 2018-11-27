Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $77.43 Million Holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (BR)

Baird Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 18.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 595,196 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 133,696 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.51% of Broadridge Financial Solutions worth $77,425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 19,561 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,251,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management raised its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 2,473 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 5,992 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $791,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 101.6% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,115 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning raised its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BR opened at $98.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.51 and a 1 year high of $138.24. The company has a market capitalization of $11.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.95.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.11. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 46.83%. The firm had revenue of $973.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $970.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.485 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is 46.30%.

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, Director Stuart R. Levine sold 8,902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.75, for a total transaction of $879,072.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,607,337.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard J. Daly sold 47,192 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.11, for a total transaction of $6,328,919.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 387,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,945,630.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 334,256 shares of company stock valued at $43,588,422. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

BR has been the subject of a number of research reports. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 10th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.00.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

