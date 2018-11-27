Baird Financial Group Inc. Sells 85,736 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corp (EW)

Baird Financial Group Inc. decreased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) by 18.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 376,371 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 85,736 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $64,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 2.2% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,336 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,378,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Global Financial Private Capital LLC boosted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 8.1% during the third quarter. Global Financial Private Capital LLC now owns 4,893 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. boosted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 19.3% during the third quarter. Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. now owns 2,345 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 9.6% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,411 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tyers Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 6.1% during the second quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 6,832 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $995,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director William J. Phd Link sold 13,578 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.92, for a total value of $2,035,613.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,508,161.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Huimin Wang sold 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.73, for a total value of $538,574.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 77,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,035,806.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 210,948 shares of company stock valued at $30,854,335. Insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $152.65 on Tuesday. Edwards Lifesciences Corp has a 12 month low of $108.89 and a 12 month high of $175.00. The company has a market cap of $30.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.17, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.05. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 30.11% and a net margin of 20.67%. The business had revenue of $906.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $927.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Corp will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on EW shares. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Edwards Lifesciences to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. ValuEngine upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th. Northland Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.79.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies to treat structural heart disease and critically ill patients in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic heart valves and related delivery systems for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

