Ballard Power Systems Inc (BLDP) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Ballard Power Systems Inc (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.50.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BLDP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Ballard Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. BidaskClub raised Ballard Power Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. HC Wainwright set a $6.00 target price on Ballard Power Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 19th. ValuEngine downgraded Ballard Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, B. Riley set a $5.00 target price on Ballard Power Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 4th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BLDP. HRT Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $132,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $174,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 324.2% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 46,846 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 35,802 shares during the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp bought a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, ING Groep NV bought a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $254,000. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:BLDP traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2.86. 12,081 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 959,154. The company has a market capitalization of $512.95 million, a P/E ratio of -95.33 and a beta of 1.89. Ballard Power Systems has a 1-year low of $2.57 and a 1-year high of $5.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $21.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.27 million. Ballard Power Systems had a negative return on equity of 14.64% and a negative net margin of 17.29%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ballard Power Systems will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ballard Power Systems

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products worldwide. The company provides motive power products, including FCveloCity-9SSL and FCveloCity-1020ACS fuel cell stacks, as well as FCveloCity modules for material handling, bus, commercial vehicle, and light rail applications.

