Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (BBVA) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya is engaged in a wide variety of banking, financial and related activities in Spain.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. UBS Group cut shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.02.

BBVA opened at $5.69 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a 1 year low of $5.43 and a 1 year high of $9.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.79, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.94.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 56.5% during the second quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 23,926 shares of the bank’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 8,642 shares during the period. Comerica Securities Inc. raised its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 34.8% during the third quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 34,315 shares of the bank’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 8,851 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 43.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 29,851 shares of the bank’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 9,014 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 11.9% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 85,197 shares of the bank’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 9,092 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 26.5% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 43,886 shares of the bank’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 9,192 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 3.12% of the company’s stock.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Company Profile

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and wholesale banking, asset management, and private banking services. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts, fixed-term deposits, subordinated deposits, and other accounts. It also offers loan products; and foreclosed real-estate assets from residential mortgages and developers, as well as lending to developers.

