Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (BBVA) Shares Gap Up to $5.69

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA (NYSE:BBVA) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.67, but opened at $5.69. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria shares last traded at $5.51, with a volume of 292959 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. UBS Group lowered shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.02.

Get Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.38 billion, a PE ratio of 7.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.94.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 515.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 28,060 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,454,000 after acquiring an additional 23,498 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 11.9% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 85,197 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 9,092 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 26.5% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 43,886 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 9,192 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 89.8% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 54,780 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 25,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 7.8% in the third quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 311,024 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,959,000 after buying an additional 22,616 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.12% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/27/banco-bilbao-vizcaya-argentaria-bbva-shares-gap-up-to-5-69.html.

About Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and wholesale banking, asset management, and private banking services. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts, fixed-term deposits, subordinated deposits, and other accounts. It also offers loan products; and foreclosed real-estate assets from residential mortgages and developers, as well as lending to developers.

Recommended Story: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.