Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA to Post FY2019 Earnings of $0.76 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (BBVA)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA (NYSE:BBVA) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2019 earnings estimates for shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report issued on Thursday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Creelan-Sandf now expects that the bank will earn $0.76 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.80. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s FY2020 earnings at $0.73 EPS.

BBVA has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group cut Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. ValuEngine lowered Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.02.

NYSE:BBVA opened at $5.69 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.05. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a 52 week low of $5.43 and a 52 week high of $9.54. The company has a market cap of $36.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.79, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.94.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the 3rd quarter valued at about $115,000. Reliance Trust Co. of Delaware acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $134,000. HRT Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $154,000. Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 56.5% in the second quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 23,926 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 8,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 94.5% in the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 27,177 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 13,204 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.12% of the company’s stock.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Company Profile

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and wholesale banking, asset management, and private banking services. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts, fixed-term deposits, subordinated deposits, and other accounts. It also offers loan products; and foreclosed real-estate assets from residential mortgages and developers, as well as lending to developers.

