Banco Santander Brasil (BSBR) Stock Price Down 6.3%

Banco Santander Brasil SA (NYSE:BSBR) shares fell 6.3% on Monday . The company traded as low as $10.34 and last traded at $10.39. 1,004,293 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 29% from the average session volume of 1,418,140 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.09.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BSBR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Banco Santander Brasil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 22nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Banco Santander Brasil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Banco Santander Brasil from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

Get Banco Santander Brasil alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $41.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.23, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.96.

The company also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 11th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 10th. Banco Santander Brasil’s payout ratio is currently 19.18%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Banco Santander Brasil in the third quarter worth about $102,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its position in Banco Santander Brasil by 878.0% in the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 13,135 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,491,000 after acquiring an additional 11,792 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new stake in Banco Santander Brasil in the third quarter worth about $132,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its position in Banco Santander Brasil by 245.8% in the second quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 20,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 14,500 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Banco Santander Brasil in the third quarter worth about $272,000. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This report was published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/27/banco-santander-brasil-bsbr-stock-price-down-6-3.html.

About Banco Santander Brasil (NYSE:BSBR)

Banco Santander (Brasil) SA provides banking products and services in Brazil and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Global Wholesale Banking. It offers savings and investment products, annuities, loans and advances, mortgage loans, credit cards, pension plans, and social securities, as well as leasing and foreign exchange services.

See Also: Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander Brasil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander Brasil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.