Banco Santander S.A. Has $21.57 Million Holdings in Discovery Inc Series C (DISCK)

Banco Santander S.A. raised its holdings in Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 164.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 729,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 453,900 shares during the quarter. Banco Santander S.A. owned 0.14% of Discovery Inc Series C worth $21,567,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Treasurer State of Michigan boosted its holdings in Discovery Inc Series C by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 107,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,169,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Discovery Inc Series C during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $571,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Discovery Inc Series C by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,070,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,794,000 after acquiring an additional 205,996 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in shares of Discovery Inc Series C by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 28,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Discovery Inc Series C by 571.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,536,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307,792 shares during the period. 56.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Discovery Inc Series C stock opened at $27.35 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Discovery Inc Series C has a 1 year low of $16.13 and a 1 year high of $31.55. The company has a market cap of $14.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 1.19.

Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.10). Discovery Inc Series C had a positive return on equity of 17.05% and a negative net margin of 8.52%. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Discovery Inc Series C will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Discovery Inc Series C from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Discovery Inc Series C from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Discovery Inc Series C from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 29th.

Discovery Inc Series C Profile

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company worldwide. The company operates through U.S. Networks, International Networks, and Education and Other segments. It owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, Velocity, Discovery Family Channel, Destination America, American Heroes Channel, Discovery Life, The Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

