Banco Santander S.A. Raises Position in PG&E Co. (PCG)

Banco Santander S.A. raised its holdings in shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) by 6.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 367,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 23,000 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in PG&E were worth $16,927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in PG&E by 5.4% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 21,790 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,003,000 after buying an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in PG&E by 67.1% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,893 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 1,162 shares in the last quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan boosted its holdings in PG&E by 0.8% during the third quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 154,129 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,091,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in PG&E by 2.4% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 52,905 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,252,000 after buying an additional 1,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in PG&E by 1.4% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 101,364 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,663,000 after buying an additional 1,382 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

Get PG&E alerts:

PCG stock opened at $25.12 on Tuesday. PG&E Co. has a 12-month low of $17.26 and a 12-month high of $55.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $12.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of -0.09.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.01). PG&E had a return on equity of 10.17% and a net margin of 0.89%. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that PG&E Co. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group set a $49.00 price target on shares of PG&E and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 14th. Argus upgraded shares of PG&E from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of PG&E from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $67.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. Bank of America restated a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of PG&E in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of PG&E from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. PG&E presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.07.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece of content was published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/27/banco-santander-s-a-raises-position-in-pge-co-pcg.html.

About PG&E

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and agricultural customers in northern and central California, the United States. The company's electricity distribution network consists of approximately 107,200 circuit miles of distribution lines, 59 transmission switching substations, and 605 distribution substations; and electricity transmission network comprises approximately 19,200 circuit miles of interconnected transmission lines and 92 electric transmission substations.

Read More: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG).

Receive News & Ratings for PG&E Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PG&E and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.