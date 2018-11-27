Banco Santander S.A. Sells 26,500 Shares of AMBEV S A/S (ABEV)

Banco Santander S.A. lowered its stake in AMBEV S A/S (NYSE:ABEV) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,617,918 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,500 shares during the quarter. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in AMBEV S A/S were worth $25,674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in AMBEV S A/S by 2.0% in the third quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 620,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,835,000 after purchasing an additional 11,935 shares during the last quarter. NS Partners Ltd lifted its position in AMBEV S A/S by 2.6% in the second quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 492,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,279,000 after purchasing an additional 12,400 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in AMBEV S A/S by 1.7% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 733,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,395,000 after purchasing an additional 12,463 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in AMBEV S A/S by 8.2% in the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 167,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 12,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Portland Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in AMBEV S A/S by 7.7% in the second quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 183,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after purchasing an additional 13,030 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.83% of the company’s stock.

ABEV opened at $4.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.02. AMBEV S A/S has a 52-week low of $3.86 and a 52-week high of $7.43. The company has a market cap of $65.47 billion, a PE ratio of 17.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.55.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded AMBEV S A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised AMBEV S A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. UBS Group cut AMBEV S A/S from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Bank of America cut AMBEV S A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $5.40 to $4.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut AMBEV S A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.13.

AMBEV S A/S Company Profile

Ambev SA engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beverages. The company products include beer, carbonated soft drinks, and other non-alcoholic and non-carbonated products. Its operates a distribution network that comprises beverage distributors, supermarkets, bars and restaurants, as well as small groceries, bakeries, snack bars and franchises, and points of sale in Brazil.

