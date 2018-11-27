Banco Santander (SAN) Given a €6.30 Price Target at Goldman Sachs Group

Banco Santander (BME:SAN) has been given a €6.30 ($7.33) price target by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued on Tuesday. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley set a €5.90 ($6.86) target price on Banco Santander and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 10th. HSBC set a €5.30 ($6.16) target price on Banco Santander and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €3.80 ($4.42) price objective on Banco Santander and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Citigroup set a €4.15 ($4.83) price objective on Banco Santander and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €5.80 ($6.74) price objective on Banco Santander and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €5.46 ($6.35).

Banco Santander has a twelve month low of €5.27 ($6.13) and a twelve month high of €6.25 ($7.27).

Banco Santander Company Profile

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services for individual and corporate clients worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; mortgages, auto finance, and personal loans; working capital finance; and debit and credit cards, as well as life and non-life insurance products.

