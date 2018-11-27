Bank of America Corp DE Buys 36,525 Shares of Alta Mesa Resources Inc (AMR)

Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Alta Mesa Resources Inc (NASDAQ:AMR) by 1,630.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,765 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,525 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Alta Mesa Resources were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Alta Mesa Resources by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,831,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,470,000 after buying an additional 454,439 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in shares of Alta Mesa Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $521,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Alta Mesa Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $686,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Alta Mesa Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Alta Mesa Resources by 381.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 429,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,927,000 after buying an additional 340,568 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.07% of the company’s stock.

In other Alta Mesa Resources news, Director Bayou City Energy Management L acquired 311,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.73 per share, for a total transaction of $1,471,555.03. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Alta Mesa Resources stock opened at $2.08 on Tuesday. Alta Mesa Resources Inc has a twelve month low of $1.96 and a twelve month high of $10.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Alta Mesa Resources (NASDAQ:AMR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $164.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.23 million. The firm’s revenue was up 161.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Alta Mesa Resources Inc will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

Alta Mesa Resources announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, August 14th that allows the company to repurchase $50.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

AMR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Alta Mesa Resources in a report on Monday, July 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Alta Mesa Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. Imperial Capital downgraded shares of Alta Mesa Resources from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alta Mesa Resources from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Alta Mesa Resources from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Alta Mesa Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.49.

Alta Mesa Resources Company Profile

Alta Mesa Resources, Inc focuses on the acquisition and development of unconventional oil and natural gas reserves in the Anadarko Basin. It also offers midstream energy services, including crude oil and gas gathering, processing, and marketing to producers of natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and condensate in the STACK Play region of Oklahoma.

