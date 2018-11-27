Bank of America Corp DE Buys 5,490 Shares of Akcea Therapeutics Inc (AKCA)

Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Akcea Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AKCA) by 79.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,368 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,490 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Akcea Therapeutics were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in Akcea Therapeutics by 24.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,455,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,317,000 after buying an additional 2,447,367 shares during the last quarter. BB Biotech AG grew its stake in Akcea Therapeutics by 4.0% during the second quarter. BB Biotech AG now owns 2,484,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,897,000 after buying an additional 94,500 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Akcea Therapeutics by 6.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,901,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,087,000 after buying an additional 121,184 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG grew its stake in Akcea Therapeutics by 677.3% during the second quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 379,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,993,000 after buying an additional 330,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its stake in Akcea Therapeutics by 241.9% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 10,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.31% of the company’s stock.

AKCA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Akcea Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Akcea Therapeutics from $33.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Akcea Therapeutics from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. UBS Group lowered shares of Akcea Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Akcea Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.20.

Shares of AKCA stock opened at $31.59 on Tuesday. Akcea Therapeutics Inc has a 1 year low of $15.23 and a 1 year high of $40.75. The company has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of -14.10 and a beta of 2.57.

Akcea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKCA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.07. Akcea Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 245.68% and a negative return on equity of 77.04%. The company had revenue of $19.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.33) earnings per share. Akcea Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 94.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Akcea Therapeutics Inc will post -2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Akcea Therapeutics Company Profile

Akcea Therapeutics, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drugs to treat patients with cardiometabolic diseases caused by lipid disorders in the United States and internationally. It develops Volanesorsen, which has completed Phase 3 clinical study for the treatment of familial chylomicronemia syndrome; and that is in Phase 3 clinical study for the treatment of familial partial lipodystrophy.

