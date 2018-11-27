Bank of America Corp DE Has $282,000 Stake in IMPINJ Inc (PI)

Bank of America Corp DE trimmed its holdings in shares of IMPINJ Inc (NASDAQ:PI) by 26.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,772 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,605 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in IMPINJ were worth $282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PI. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of IMPINJ by 6.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,220,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,976,000 after acquiring an additional 71,991 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in IMPINJ in the first quarter worth about $371,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in IMPINJ in the second quarter worth about $426,000. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC acquired a new position in IMPINJ in the second quarter worth about $320,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in IMPINJ by 108.0% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 22,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 11,556 shares in the last quarter. 67.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PI stock opened at $19.35 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 5.49 and a quick ratio of 3.34. IMPINJ Inc has a 52 week low of $9.95 and a 52 week high of $28.48. The company has a market capitalization of $415.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.72 and a beta of 2.08.

IMPINJ (NASDAQ:PI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.09. IMPINJ had a negative return on equity of 20.18% and a negative net margin of 33.58%. The company had revenue of $34.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. IMPINJ’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that IMPINJ Inc will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other IMPINJ news, insider Eric Brodersen sold 7,943 shares of IMPINJ stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $174,746.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,100 shares in the company, valued at $1,498,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 26.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded IMPINJ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IMPINJ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 19th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price target on IMPINJ from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.40.

Impinj, Inc operates a platform that enables wireless connectivity to everyday items by delivering each item's unique identity, location, and authenticity to business and consumer applications. The company's platform includes endpoint integrated circuits (ICs) product, a miniature radios-on-a-chip, which attach-to and identify their host items; and connectivity layer that comprises readers, gateways, and reader ICs to wirelessly identify, locate, authenticate, and engage endpoints via RAIN, as well as provide power to and communicate bidirectionally with endpoint ICs.

