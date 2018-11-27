Bank of America Corp DE Reduces Stake in Perficient, Inc. (PRFT)

Bank of America Corp DE cut its position in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) by 20.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,430 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock after selling 2,928 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Perficient were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Perficient by 15.9% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,466 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 2,670 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Perficient by 10.7% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 29,065 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $766,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Perficient by 18.0% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 19,500 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 2,975 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Perficient by 5.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 73,233 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $1,931,000 after buying an additional 3,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Perficient by 2.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 267,730 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $6,136,000 after buying an additional 5,375 shares in the last quarter. 88.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director James R. Kackley bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.16 per share, with a total value of $25,160.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 41,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,032,038.04. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PRFT shares. BidaskClub cut Perficient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Perficient to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 14th. Maxim Group began coverage on Perficient in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Barrington Research began coverage on Perficient in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Perficient from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Perficient currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.83.

PRFT opened at $24.54 on Tuesday. Perficient, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.23 and a 12 month high of $31.09. The firm has a market cap of $801.01 million, a P/E ratio of 25.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.11. Perficient had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 4.70%. The firm had revenue of $123.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. Perficient’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Perficient, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Perficient Company Profile

Perficient, Inc provides information technology and management consulting services in the United States. The company designs, builds, and delivers solutions using middleware software products developed by third-party vendors. Its solutions include portals and collaboration, such as searchable data systems, collaborative systems for process improvement, transaction processing, unified and extended reporting, and other services; and platform implementations services, including application server selection, architecture planning, installation and configuration, clustering for availability, performance assessment and issue remediation, security, and technology migrations.

