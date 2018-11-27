Bank of New York Mellon Corp Cuts Holdings in Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (SAFT)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 347,528 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 12,730 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 2.27% of Safety Insurance Group worth $29,679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SAFT. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 13.2% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 16,048 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,370,000 after acquiring an additional 1,871 shares in the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 21.3% in the second quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,916 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 1,037 shares during the period. grace capital purchased a new position in shares of Safety Insurance Group in the second quarter worth $427,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Safety Insurance Group in the second quarter worth $333,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Safety Insurance Group in the second quarter worth $233,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.94% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BidaskClub raised shares of Safety Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 8th.

In related news, Director David D. Mckown sold 3,765 shares of Safety Insurance Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.67, for a total value of $371,492.55. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $565,872.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David D. Mckown sold 1,235 shares of Safety Insurance Group stock in a transaction on Monday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.53, for a total transaction of $119,214.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $434,385. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,130 shares of company stock worth $993,550. 4.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ SAFT opened at $88.01 on Tuesday. Safety Insurance Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.45 and a 52 week high of $99.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.76 and a beta of 0.65.

Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter. Safety Insurance Group had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The company had revenue of $215.91 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 30th.

Safety Insurance Group Profile

Safety Insurance Group, Inc provides private passenger and commercial automobile insurance in Massachusetts, New Hampshire, and Maine, the United States. The company's private passenger automobile policies offer coverage for bodily injury and property damage to others, no-fault personal injury coverage for the insured/insured's car occupants, and physical damage coverage for an insured's own vehicle for collision or other perils.

