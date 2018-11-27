Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $27.96 Million Holdings in Stag Industrial Inc (STAG)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its holdings in Stag Industrial Inc (NYSE:STAG) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,026,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 54,651 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Stag Industrial were worth $27,957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Stag Industrial by 418.2% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 64,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,751,000 after buying an additional 51,816 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Stag Industrial by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 44,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,222,000 after buying an additional 3,018 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc purchased a new stake in Stag Industrial in the 2nd quarter worth $1,151,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Stag Industrial by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $808,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intrust Bank NA purchased a new stake in Stag Industrial in the 2nd quarter worth $233,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Stag Industrial alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Stag Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James cut their price target on Stag Industrial from $29.50 to $28.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.25.

Shares of Stag Industrial stock opened at $26.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 15.64, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Stag Industrial Inc has a twelve month low of $22.42 and a twelve month high of $29.07.

Stag Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $89.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.49 million. Stag Industrial had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 3.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Stag Industrial Inc will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.118 per share. This is a positive change from Stag Industrial’s previous dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 29th. Stag Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.02%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $27.96 Million Holdings in Stag Industrial Inc (STAG)” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright laws. The original version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/27/bank-of-new-york-mellon-corp-has-27-96-million-holdings-in-stag-industrial-inc-stag.html.

About Stag Industrial

STAG Industrial, Inc is an industrial real estate operating company focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The Company was formed as a Maryland corporation and has elected to be treated and intends to continue to qualify as a real estate investment trust (REIT) under Sections 856 through 860 of the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended.

Featured Story: Coverage Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stag Industrial Inc (NYSE:STAG).

Receive News & Ratings for Stag Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stag Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.