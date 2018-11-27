Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases 14,630 Shares of Murphy USA Inc (MUSA)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Murphy USA Inc (NYSE:MUSA) by 3.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 390,641 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,630 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Murphy USA were worth $29,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUSA. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 36.6% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 19,326 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,407,000 after buying an additional 5,179 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of Murphy USA in the first quarter worth $346,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Murphy USA in the second quarter worth $8,820,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Murphy USA in the second quarter worth $1,816,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 313.9% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,921 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 3,732 shares during the last quarter. 92.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Murphy USA alerts:

MUSA stock opened at $81.95 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Murphy USA Inc has a 1-year low of $61.05 and a 1-year high of $89.69. The firm has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.97.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The specialty retailer reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.11). Murphy USA had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 19.13%. The business had revenue of $3.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Murphy USA Inc will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on MUSA shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Murphy USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Murphy USA from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. Finally, Stephens set a $84.00 target price on shares of Murphy USA and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.75.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases 14,630 Shares of Murphy USA Inc (MUSA)” was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/27/bank-of-new-york-mellon-corp-purchases-14630-shares-of-murphy-usa-inc-musa.html.

Murphy USA Profile

Murphy USA Inc operates a chain of retail stores in the United States. The company's retail stores offer motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. It operates retail stores under the Murphy USA and Murphy Express brand names. As of January 31, 2018, the company operated approximately 1,446 retail stores located primarily in the Southwest, Southeast, and Midwest United States.

Recommended Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Murphy USA Inc (NYSE:MUSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.