Baozun (BZUN) Cut to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Baozun Inc. offers digital and e-commerce service primarily in China. The Company’s services include website design, development and hosting, information technology infrastructure, customer service, warehousing and logistics services as well as digital marketing. Baozun Inc. is based in SHANGHAI, China. “

Get Baozun alerts:

Several other analysts have also commented on BZUN. ValuEngine raised shares of Baozun from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. BidaskClub lowered shares of Baozun from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.47.

Shares of BZUN traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $34.03. 1,761,333 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,291,972. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.76. Baozun has a 52 week low of $26.77 and a 52 week high of $67.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.87 and a beta of 3.62.

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 21st. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.03). Baozun had a net margin of 4.80% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Baozun will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Baozun by 13.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 824,205 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,040,000 after acquiring an additional 98,783 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Baozun by 2,477.8% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 80,711 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,921,000 after acquiring an additional 77,580 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc bought a new stake in Baozun in the third quarter worth about $23,445,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its position in Baozun by 21.4% in the third quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 511,048 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,827,000 after acquiring an additional 89,942 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new stake in Baozun in the third quarter worth about $1,591,000. 53.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Baozun Company Profile

Baozun Inc provides e-commerce solutions for brand partners in the People's Republic of China. It offers end-to-end e-commerce solutions, including IT infrastructure setup and integration, online store design and setup, store operations, visual merchandizing and marketing campaigns, customer services, warehousing, and order fulfillment.

See Also: Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Baozun (BZUN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Baozun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baozun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.