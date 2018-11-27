Barings BDC Inc (BBDC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $16.68 Million

Equities research analysts expect Barings BDC Inc (NYSE:BBDC) to report sales of $16.68 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Barings BDC’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $17.03 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $16.13 million. Barings BDC reported sales of $31.71 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 47.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Barings BDC will report full-year sales of $77.24 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $72.08 million to $80.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $78.70 million, with estimates ranging from $76.84 million to $79.73 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Barings BDC.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BBDC shares. National Securities restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Barings BDC in a report on Monday, August 6th. Raymond James upgraded Barings BDC from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Barings BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 12th.

Shares of NYSE:BBDC traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.94. 348,719 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 410,805. The company has a market capitalization of $509.76 million, a PE ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 224.44 and a current ratio of 224.44. Barings BDC has a 1-year low of $9.21 and a 1-year high of $12.40.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, December 14th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. This is an increase from Barings BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th. Barings BDC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.74%.

Barings BDC Company Profile

Barings BDC, Inc (NYSE:BBDC) is a business development company specializing in private equity and mezzanine investments. It focuses on leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, ESOPs, change of control transactions, acquisition financings, growth financing, and recapitalizations in lower middle market, mature, and later stage companies.

