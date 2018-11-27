Baxter International (BAX) Given News Impact Score of 3.17

Media stories about Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) have trended very positive on Tuesday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research firm ranks the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Baxter International earned a news impact score of 3.17 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news articles about the medical instruments supplier an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

These are some of the media stories that may have impacted Baxter International’s score:

Get Baxter International alerts:

BAX stock opened at $65.98 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $34.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.02. Baxter International has a 1-year low of $61.05 and a 1-year high of $78.38.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. Baxter International had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 17.67%. Baxter International’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Baxter International will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 30th. Baxter International’s payout ratio is currently 30.65%.

Baxter International declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 13th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical instruments supplier to purchase up to 6.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

BAX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on Baxter International from $76.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. Leerink Swann decreased their price target on Baxter International from $90.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Argus upgraded Baxter International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $82.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $83.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Baxter International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.81.

In other Baxter International news, SVP Giuseppe Accogli sold 17,647 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.27, for a total transaction of $1,363,583.69. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,452 shares in the company, valued at $4,593,856.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WARNING: This piece of content was originally published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/27/baxter-international-bax-given-news-impact-score-of-3-17.html.

About Baxter International

Baxter International Inc provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. It offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

Featured Story: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Baxter International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baxter International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.